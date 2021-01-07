Public viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at funeral home from 1:00p until 3:00p
Elma Lois Marshall
JEFFERSON, TX - Funeral service for Elma Lois Marshall of Jefferson, TX will be 12 Noon at the Jefferson Community Center. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
