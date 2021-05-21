Elma Pearl Collins
NACOGDOCHES, TX Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mrs. Elma Pearl Welch Collins, 93, of Nacogdoches, Texas. Mrs. Collins was born June 20, 1927 in Beckville, Texas and passed this life May 18, 2021 in Nacogdoches, Texas. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
