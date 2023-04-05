Elmeree McCutchens
KARNACK, TX — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home in Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Antioch MBC in Karnack, TX. Interment: Rosehill Garden Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mrs. McCutchens was born September 19, 1940 and died March 31, 2023.
