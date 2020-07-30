HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Elois Kennedy, 88, of Hughes Springs, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Salem Cemetery in Bloomberg. Interment, Salem Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Kennedy was born September 26, 1931, in Bright Star, AR, and died July 28, 2020.
Elois Kennedy
