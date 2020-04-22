MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Elsie Mae Clark, 95, of Houston, 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Clark was born July 6, 1924, in Marshall, and died April 15, 2020.
Elsie Mae Clark
