Elsie Mae Hall
CARTHAGE, TEXAS Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Ms. Elsie Mae Hall, 90, of Carthage, Texas. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home. Ms. Elsie Mae Hall was born February 19, 1931 in Aurora, North Carolina. She passed this life May 27, 2021 peacefully at her Carthage, Texas home.
