CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Elsie Ulmer, 80, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ulmer was born April 15, 1939, in Panola County, and died October 26, 2019.
Elsie Ulmer
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Elsie Ulmer, 80, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ulmer was born April 15, 1939, in Panola County, and died October 26, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.