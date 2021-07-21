Emil Morin
MARSHALL Emil Morin, age 72, passed away in Longview, Texas on July 19, 2021. Mr. Morin was born on March 15, 1949 in Oroville, California. Visitation 6-8pm, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 2pm, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.