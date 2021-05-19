Emma Lou Smith
DIANA A funeral service for Emma Lou Smith will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home, visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Officiating the service will be Bro. Leonard Nichols and Bro. Craig Evers. Interment will follow the service going to Piney Cemetery in Harleton, Texas.
