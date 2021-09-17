Emory Elmer Morris
MARSHALL, TX — Emory Elmer Morris, 88 of Marshall passed Sept 7, 2021. He was born Jan 14, 1933 in Marshall. He married Bernice Brigman Brigman Oct 24, 1950 in Hot Springs. He loved gardening, fishing, visiting and shelling peas on his front porch. Visitation-Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cem from 1 to 3 p.m. services begin at 3. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
