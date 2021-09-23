Eric Dewayne Hall
LONGVIEW — Graveside services and burial for Eric Dewayne Hall, age 41, will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Visitation Friday, September 24, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home from 6-7 p.m. Mr. Hall was born May 2, 1980 in Marshall, TX and died September 17, 2021.
