Eric Edward Smith
MARSHALL Eric Edward Smith, age 33, passed away on February 4, 2021. Mr. Smith was born on September 16, 1987 in Mesquite, TX. Memorial Service to be held at 5:30pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation to follow the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
