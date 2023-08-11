Erik Lundquist
GARY, TX — Erik Michael Lundquist, 32, of Gary, TX, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. He was born on September 19, 1990, in Dallas, TX. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Corinth Cemetery.
