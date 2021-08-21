Erma Jean Curry
MARSHALL — Graveside services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 23, 2021 at Chapelwood Memorial Garden Cemetery, Texarkana, TX. A viewing will be Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Curry was born January 7, 1951 and transitioned on August 17, 2021.
