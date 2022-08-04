Erma Jean Harris
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Mrs. Erma Jean Harris, 80, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 3: p.m. in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in the Canaan Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation Friday, August 5, 2022 from 6-7 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Mrs. Harris was born May 14, 1942 in Marshall, Texas and died August 1, 2022.
