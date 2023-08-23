Erma Lucille Anderson
MARSHALL — Funeral service for Erma Anderson, 97, is Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Viewing is Friday, August 25, 2023, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Anderson was born February 21, 1926, in Marshall and died August 17, 2023, in Longview.
