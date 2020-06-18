LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Ernest Berry Neal, 36, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Grace Hill Cemetery. Interment, Grace Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Neal was born December 31, 1983, in Jefferson, and died June 7, 2020.
Ernest Berry Neal
