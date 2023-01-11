Ernie H. Payne
WASKOM, TX — Ernie H Payne, 76, of Waskom passed away 1/7/2023 in Shvprt. Born 7/29/1946 in Haynesville, LA. Survived by wife, Peggy; sons: Derek and Dusty; brother: David; sister-in-law: Paula Richardson; great niece: Jamie Gossens. A service was held at Colonial Gardens Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Mon, 1/09/2023 Jayson Beasley officiating. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
