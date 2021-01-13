Ervin Lloyd Ward
MARSHALL - Ervin Lloyd Ward, age 87, passed away on November 29, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. He was born on August 8, 1933 in Oologah, Oklahoma. A Memorial Service with U.S. Air Force Honors and Patriot Guard will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
