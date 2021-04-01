Essie Bell Hayes
WASKOM Funeral services for Essie Bell Hayes, 84, Waskom will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Union Chapel Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, Friday, April 2, 2021 from 5-6 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hayes was born January 21, 1937 in Waskom and died March 28, 2021.
