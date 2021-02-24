Esteban Baez Leos
MARSHALL, TX Esteban Baez, age 72, passed away in Longview, TX on February 20, 2021. Funeral Service will be at 1:00pm, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com
