LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Estella Marie Cooks, 82, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Crossroad Cemetery, DeBerry. Interment, Crossroad Cemetery, DeBerry. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Cooks was born August 18, 1938, in Elysian Fields, and died September 6, 2020.
Estella Marie Cooks
LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Estella Marie Cooks, 82, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Crossroad Cemetery, DeBerry. Interment, Crossroad Cemetery, DeBerry. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Cooks was born August 18, 1938, in Elysian Fields, and died September 6, 2020.
LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Estella Marie Cooks, 82, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Crossroad Cemetery, DeBerry. Interment, Crossroad Cemetery, DeBerry. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Cooks was born August 18, 1938, in Elysian Fields, and died September 6, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.