Eston Jones Jr.
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at New Boggy Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Jones was born May 28, 1938 and departed this earthly life into eternal rest July 6, 2022.
