MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Ethel Rie Burks Bradley, 65, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. John Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Bradley was born July 13, 1955, in Marshall, and died November 6, 2020.
Ethel Rie Burks Bradley
