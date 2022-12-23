Eula L. Godfrey
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Eula L. Godfrey, age 97, will be Saturday, 12/24/2022 at the Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, 12/23/2022 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Godfrey was born 06/07/1925 in Marshall, Texas and died 12/17/2022.
