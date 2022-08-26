Eula Mae Waters
ARLINGTON — Eula Mae Waters age 93, funeral services will be Saturday, 08/27/2022 at the Macedonia Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. and interment is in the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 8/26/2022 from 6-7 at the Lewis Funeral Home. Mrs. Waters was born 7/2/1929 in Marshall and died 8/20/2022 in Arlington.
