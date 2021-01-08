Euna Lee Moseley
MARSHALL, TEXAS- Graveside services for Euna Lee Moseley are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Kellyville Cemetery, Jefferson, TX. Viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex rom 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Mrs. Moseley was born October 23, 1919 and died December 30, 2020.
