Eunice Ophelia (Selph) Bettis
MARSHALL — Eunice Ophelis (Selph) Bettis, age 91, passed away on September 8, 2021. Mrs. Bettis was born on July 29, 1930 in Sparkman, Arkansas. Visitation from 2-4pm on Sun., 09/12/21 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service at 2pm on Mon., 09/13/21 at Chapel Hill Cem., Sparkman, Arkansas.
