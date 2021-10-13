Eusebio Luis Sanchez
GREENWOOD — Eusebio Luis Sanchez, age 17, passed away on 10/9/2021. Mr. Sanchez was born on 09/26/2004 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation to be held Thursday, 10/14/2021 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Friday, 10/15/2021 at 1pm at St. Lawrence of Brindisi Catholic Church in Waskom.
