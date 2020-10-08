CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Eva Doris Hawkins Brown, of Dallas, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Black's Funeral Home- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel. Interment, Pine Grove (Holland Quarters) Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Black's Funeral Home- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mrs. Hawkins Brown was born February 11, 1954, and died October 2, 2020.
Eva Doris Hawkins Brown
