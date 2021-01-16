Eva Jackson
LINDEN - Services for Mrs. Eva Jackson, 87, of Bivins, Texas will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Burial to follow in Gallaway Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden.
