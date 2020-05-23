LONGVIEW Eva Jean Bell, of Henderson, 86. Visitation, 9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Bell was born October 1, 1933, in Limestone County, and died May 20, 2020.
Eva Jean Bell
