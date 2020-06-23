TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Eveldean Clay, 82, of Laneville, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Walkers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Clay was born November 18, 1937, in Reklaw, and died June 21, 2020.
Eveldean Clay
TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Eveldean Clay, 82, of Laneville, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Walkers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Clay was born November 18, 1937, in Reklaw, and died June 21, 2020.
TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Eveldean Clay, 82, of Laneville, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Walkers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Clay was born November 18, 1937, in Reklaw, and died June 21, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.