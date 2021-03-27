Evelyn Calloway Taylor
CARTHAGE Graveside Service for Evelyn Calloway Taylor, 104, will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Woods, Texas. Arrangement entrusted to Black's Funeral and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611. Mrs. Taylor was born August 26, 1916 and pass away March 25, 2021.
