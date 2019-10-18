CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Evelyn Ruth Wilkins, 81, of Carthage 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Clayton Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Wilkins was born February 11, 1938, in Manchester and died October 15, 2019.
Evelyn Ruth Wilkins
