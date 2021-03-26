Evern M. Collins
CARTHAGE Graveside services for Mrs. Evern Collins, 87, of Henderson, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at Gary Cemetery in Gary Texas. Services are under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Collins was born March 6, 1934 in Center, TX and passed away March 23, 2021 in Henderson.
