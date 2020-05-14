MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Evie D. Adams, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Longridge Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Interment, Longridge Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Adams was born March 20, 1928, and died May 8, 2020.
Evie D. Adams
