Ezra William Mayfield
JEFFERSON Ezra William Mayfield, age 3 months, passed away on 03/04/2021. He was born on 11/20/2020 to Christian and Heather Mayfield. Visitation will be 6-8pm, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 3:00pm at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
