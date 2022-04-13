Faye Bridges
DEBERRY, TX — Graveside services for Mrs. Faye Bridges, 92, of DeBerry will be at 2 pm, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the DeBerry Cemetery. Visitation will follow the graveside service. Mrs. Bridges was born January 24, 1930 in Childress, TX and passed away April 10, 2022 in DeBerry. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
