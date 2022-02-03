Faye Lois Smith
MARSHALL — Graveside services for Faye Lois Smith, age 92, will be Saturday, 02/0 5/ 2022 at the Crossroads Cemetery in DeBerry at 1:00 p.m. Interment: Crossroads Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, 02/ 04/ 2022 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Everyone is asked to wear your face mask . Mrs. Smith was born 01/ 20/ 1930 in Marshall and died 01/ 26/ 2022.
