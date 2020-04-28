SMITHLAND Graveside services are scheduled for Faye Sachtleben Renfro, 87, of Smithland, 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Oakwood Wood Cemetery, Jefferson. Interment, A private family graveside was held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 2pm. Arrangements by Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Renfro was born September 25, 1932, in Smithland, and died April 23, 2020.
Faye Sachtleben Renfro
