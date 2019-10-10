LONGVIEW,TX A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Florence Teenie L. Jackson, 91, of Longview, 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at St.Mark C.M.E of Longview. Interment, Grace Hill Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Citizens Funeral Home of Longview. Arrangements by Citizens Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Jackson was born December 3, 1927, in Longview, and died October 6, 2019.
Florence "Teenie" L. Jackson
