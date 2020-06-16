HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Floyd Allen Walker, 80, of Omaha, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Reynolds Cemetery. Interment, Reynolds Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mr. Walker was born August 25, 1939, in Morris County, and died June 11, 2020.
Floyd Allen Walker
