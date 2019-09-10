HENDERSON A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Frances Hinsley Gibson, 94, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at First Baptist Chruch in Henderson. Interment, 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Lakewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Gibson was born October 24, 1924, in McKinney, and died September 8, 2019.
Frances Hinsley Gibson
