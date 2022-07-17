Frances Holloway
TATUM, TX — A funeral service for Frances Holloway, 80, of Longview will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Burial in Grace Hill Cemetery in Longview. Visitation 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Mrs. Holloway was born April 12, 1942 in Longview and passed away July 15, 2022 in Tatum. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
