Frances Kay Acker
CARTHAGE — Funeral service for Mrs. Frances Kay Acker were held on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Anderson officiating. Burial followed in Harris Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Acker was born December 9, 1956 in Mansfield, Louisiana, and passed away August 25, 2023 in Longview, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.