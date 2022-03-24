Public viewing will be Friday, March 25, 2022 from 1:00 until 5p.m. At Burton Funeral Home.
Frances L Patterson
JEFFERSON — Funeral service for Mrs. Frances Patterson will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Jefferson, TX. Burial will be in Pyland Cemetery, Avinger, TX.
