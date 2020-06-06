HARLETON Funeral services are scheduled for Frances Modene Dean Graves, 88, of Harleton, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Eagle Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Graves was born May 19, 1932, in Morton, and died June 3, 2020.
Frances Modene Dean Graves
HARLETON Funeral services are scheduled for Frances Modene Dean Graves, 88, of Harleton, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Eagle Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Graves was born May 19, 1932, in Morton, and died June 3, 2020.
HARLETON Funeral services are scheduled for Frances Modene Dean Graves, 88, of Harleton, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Eagle Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Graves was born May 19, 1932, in Morton, and died June 3, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.