Frances Tracy Rives
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Frances Tracy Rives, 94, will be held at 11:15 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Rives passed away on December 19, 2022, in Marshall, Texas.
