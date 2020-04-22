HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Francis Marie Hatten, 89, of Avinger, 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Interment, Hughes Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Hatten was born January 23, 1931, in Columbia, LA, and died April 20, 2020.
Francis Marie Hatten
